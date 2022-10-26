Deadline for Parkersburg Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal program is approaching

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army is making sure everyone can have a homemade Thanksgiving dinner.

You can either register to pick up a meal or for a meal to be delivered to you.

The meal will include ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and more. Captain Marjorie Rowe said it will not include turkey due to a shortage.

The meal is also free.

“It’s not, you know, just a boxed meal. It’s a homemade meal that many volunteers are going to put lots of hours in and we need volunteers for that as well,” Rowe said.

She elaborated, saying volunteers are needed for cooking and preparing, serving, and delivering.

If you’re interested in helping, give the Parkersburg Salvation Army a call at 304-485-4529.

If you are interested in registering for Thanksgiving takeout or delivery you call that same number.

November 10th is the deadline to register for takeout and November 4th is the deadline for delivery.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.