Downtown PKB gets new banners honoring hometown heroes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

If you have driven through downtown Parkersburg, you may have seen new decorations honoring some hometown heroes.

The Adopt–A–Banner program is a way to publicly honor our hometown heroes.

The program honors those that have served and those who are actively serving in any branch of the military.

People could adopt a banner to honor a family member or friend.

The banners are hanging from the 400 block to the 800 block of market street.

Executive Director of Downtown PKB, Amanda Stevens says that Downtown PKB changes out the banners along market street throughout the year.

Downtown PKB has done these hometown hero banners a couple of times. Stevens says they did it last year and a couple years before that.

With Veterans day coming up, Stevens says it’s important to shed even more light on these everyday heroes.

“It’s also fun for people who honor their loved ones to be able to drive down the street and say, ‘hey, there’s my grandpa. There’s my friend.’ or you know…, my spouse. It’s a cool thing to do for them to be able to drive down and see their loved one.”

Banners will be displayed down Market Street now through mid-January 2023.

After that, the banners will be removed and given to the individual who purchased them.

