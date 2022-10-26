Early voting has started in West Virginia

WV Early Voting
WV Early Voting(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Registered voters in Wood County can visit the Judge Black Annex, which is across from the Blennerhassett Hotel, to participate in early voting.

Other sites will be available for early voting next week.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes talked about the advantage of early voting.

Rhodes said, “Well, normally early voting is a quicker way to vote. We have more equipment, and more people working so we can process people, hopefully, a little faster than on election day. There’s a lot of people that take advantage of it for that reason, and the convince while they’re out and about.”

Early voting goes from now until November 5th.

You can visit the Annex from now until November 5th Monday - Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 PM or Saturday 9 am to 5 pm.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Community Building, and Williamstown City Building will be open for early voting starting November 1st.

For more information on early voting you can visit:

Wood County Early Voting

