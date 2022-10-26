In-person early voting begins in WVa ahead of Election Day

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginians who want to vote in person before Election Day can start casting ballots Wednesday at their local courthouses and other community polling locations.

Early voting is available in all 55 counties in West Virginia until Nov. 5, three days before the Nov. 8 election. Voters will be tasked with making decisions on candidates in local, state and congressional races.

They will also consider four amendments to the state constitution _ a rarity for a state without a ballot initiative process.

The last time voters considered an amendment on the ballot was an abortion-related question in 2018.

