Obituary: Beckett, Thelma V.

Thelma V. Beckett, 98, of Arnoldsburg, WV, formerly of Clay, WV, passed away at her home Monday, October 24, 2022.

She was the granddaughter of the late Rosie Dawson and daughter of the late William Payne. She was born in Valley Fork, WV, on August 10, 1924.

She was married to the late Odis Beckett.

She is survived by her son Roger Beckett (Marsha) of Uler, WV, her daughters: Mary Rahman of Avon Lake, OH, Millie Arnold of Arnoldsburg, and Mila Arnold (Randall) of Arnoldsburg, WV; daughters-in-law, Pongie Moore of Indiana, and Cathy Beckett of Cleveland, OH. She is also survived by grandchildren, Patty Haught (Tracy), Angela Donahew (Anthony), Monty Arnold (Misty), Phil Arnold (Stacey), Patrick Beckett (Kimberly), Timmy Beckett, Jerry Beckett JR (Alice), Chrissy Beckett, Bob Beckett, and Michael Fleharty; 18 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special nephew, Ofa Beckett Jr (Jimmy), and a special friend, Daisy Shultz. Mrs.

Beckett was proceeded in death by her husband, Odis Beckett; sons: Marlin Beckett and Jerry Beckett; grandchildren: Steve Arnold, Kevin Fleharty, Marsann Beckett, Darrell Beckett; great-grandchildren, Dustin Beckett, Scottie Beckett, sons-in-law, Gary Rahman, Marvin Arnold, and daughter-in-law Audrey Beckett. The family sincerely appreciates the excellent care from “WV Caring,” Kim Harris, Deb Mace, and Amanda Moneypenny during our mother’s extended illness.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is honored to be assisting the family with the care of Mrs. Beckett’s service.

Visitation will be at the Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, on Thursday, October 27, from 1-2 pm.

Funeral service will follow beginning at 2 pm. Interment will follow at McGlothlin Cemetery in Clay County. Pastor Steve Boggs will lead the services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.