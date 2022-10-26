Obituary: Coe, Roger L. “Bud”
Roger L. “Bud” Coe, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at his residence with family by his side.
He was born in Parkersburg, WV, in 1942. A son of the late Sherwood Coe and Ethel (Lowther) Coe.
Bud was a proud worker at O’Ames as a truck driver; after 38 years, Bud then retired and became a full-time golfer at South Hills Golf Course.
He is survived by two sons, Roger (Darla) Coe of Belleville, WV, and David Oiler of Rock Hill, SC; one half-sister, Delores Davis of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, Alex, Devon, lan, Haylee, Egan, and London; and several other family members.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Coe; a sister, Mary Coe; and a half-brother, Duke Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 31, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Coe family.
