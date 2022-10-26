Obituary: Fox, John (Bruce)

John (Bruce) Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, departed this life at his home of complications of diabetes and heart failure on October 23, 2022.

Bruce was born October 25, 1941, at Cleveland Polytechnic Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John B. Fox and Ruth Thelma Fox of Smithville, West Virginia.

Bruce’s formative years were spent in the Evangelical United Brethren Church located on Clement Avenue in Belpre, Ohio. From the early 1980′s until 2002, he was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Weirton, West Virginia, and Elmira, New York. In years that are more recent, he attended the Celebration Center in Belpre, Ohio.

Bruce enlisted in the United States Airforce in December 1959 and served four years stationed at Lackland and Goodfellow AFB in Texas and Myrtle Beach AFB in South Carolina and spent almost two years at USAF Burdrop near Swindon, England.

Bruce worked 30-plus years in the water and wastewater treatment profession, receiving the Hatfield Award for excellence operations from West Virginia Environment Association and the Distinguished Operations Award from the Ohio Valley River Sanitation Commission. In addition, he was employed in senior management positions in the following cities, Princeton, Weirton, and Huntington in West Virginia and Elmira, New York State. Bruce graduated from Santa Monica City College and San Fernando Valley State College and obtained a Master’s degree in Public Administration from West Virginia University in 1975.

In addition to his parents, his brother Rudy Frederick Fox preceded him in death, plus sisters Bernice of Davisville, Jo Ann of Marshallville, Ohio, and Jeanice of Barberton, Ohio. His sister, Lois Carol Fox of Belpre, Ohio, passed away.

Bruce leaves a widow Martha Lilia Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, to whom he was married for 47 years. Bruce also leaves behind one son John Bruce Fox, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, and a nephew Keith Michael Fox of Garfield Heights, Ohio.

Bruce was a civil war buff and studied the American Civil War and the battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana, where General George Armstrong Custer and one-third of his command perished on June 25, 1876. In addition, Bruce played little league, Babe Ruth League, and High School baseball and was on the RAF Burdrop fast softball team, which played all over the United Kingdom. Bruce was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Brown’s professional sports teams.

Bruce was a member of “The Sons of Union Veterans” and the “Little Bighorn Battlefield Association” and was listed as an expert on their web page. In addition, Bruce was a member of the Creative Writers Association of West Virginia. Bruce published two Civil War novels, “Two Little Boys Growing Up Courageous During the Civil War” and “An Unreconstructed Rebel,” plus two fiction-based novels entitled “Glenn Alan Hart and the Curse of De Natas” and “The Yellow Creek Stalker and Reminices of a Broomstick Cowboy.”

Service will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Pastor Rob Clegg and Reverend Miguel Bernedo officiating. Interment will follow at Fluharty Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral Home. The family requests memorial donations are made to the Fluharty Cemetery care of Prosperity Church, Calhoun County, West Virginia. Online condolences may be made to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

