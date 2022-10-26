Obituary: Huck, Virginia May Cooper

Virginia May Cooper Huck, 93, of Marietta, died October 25, 2022, at Heartland of Marietta. She was born on July 16, 1929, in Marietta to John E. and Martha A. Dalrymple Cooper.

Virginia graduated from Marietta High School in 1947. April 14, 1948, she married Dale J. Huck. They were married for 67 years. Virginia was a homemaker and was the secretary for the family business. She enjoyed and loved her family and spending time on holidays and special occasions with them.

Virginia is survived by her children, Linda (Huck) Gonya of Lancaster, Ohio, Randy (Carla) Huck of Marietta, Tim D. Huck of Lowell, four grandchildren, James M. and Jacquelyn N. Gonya of Columbus, Jami A. Boysen (Garrett) of Westerville, Chelsea A. Huck of Marietta, great-grandchildren, Archer and Carter Boysen of Westerville, siblings. Mildred Elliott Dawson and Freda Huck of Marietta, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale J. Huck, on July 11, 2015; her parents, John E. and Martha A. Dalrymple Cooper, eight siblings, Pearle, Leonard, Roy, Wilbert, and Ray Cooper, Alberta Carpenter, Florence Cooper, and Hazel Lane Garrett.

Because of COVID, there will be private services for the immediate family only and no visitation. Burial will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Cemetery in Lowell, next to her husband.

Virginia’s family would like to thank the staff at Heartland of Marietta and Shrivers Hospice staff who cared for our mother for the last eight months, and a special thanks to Dr. Michael Brockett for his compassionate care and attention to Virginia and her family during our mother’s entire illness.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Virginia’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

