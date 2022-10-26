Obituary: Parmiter, Alvin B.

Alvin B. Parmiter, 83, of Marietta, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Marietta. He was born on June 17, 1939, in Muskingum County, Ohio, to the late Alvin B. and Rose Vulcano Parmiter.

Alvin graduated from M&M High School in 1957 and was a 1958 graduate of Tri-State College. He had worked for Morgan County Highway Department and for 31 years with the State of Ohio Department of Transportation, where he helped in the design and fabrication of special roadway maintenance equipment and necessary building maintenance structures. Alvin served six years with the U. S. Marines Corps Reserves, graduating from basic training at Paris Island and being discharged as a Lance Corporal. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Marietta.

He is survived by two sons, Shaun Parmiter (Kelly) of Marietta, and Michael Parmiter (Kym) of Marietta; five grandchildren, Zayne, Taylor, Eli (McKenzie), Jordan, and Kelsey Judson (Kody); step-grandchildren, Brittini, Briana, and Brandi Messick, and Megan and Alaina McAuley, ten great-grandchildren, a brother, Calvin Parmiter of McConnelsville, several nieces and nephews, and a family friend, Brian Elliot.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra F. Parmiter, on April 25, 2010, after 48 years of happy marriage.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Burial will be in McConnelsville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Alvin's family

