Obituary: Richard, Marjorie Jean Roberts

Marjorie Jean Roberts Richard, 79, of Elizabeth, WV, gained her heavenly wings on October 25, 2022. She had suffered from a long illness and peacefully left this life surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home.

Margie was a spitfire who was loved by many over the years. She was born August 21, 1943, in Dutchman, WV, to the late Benjamin Perry Roberts and Charlotte Gladys Fortney Roberts. She was a 1961 graduate of Harrisville High School, then she was employed by Maze’s Cardinal Market in Elizabeth and Walmart Deli in South Parkersburg. She was married to the love of her life, Arnie, and had four beautiful daughters. Margie spent her later years living with her eldest daughter, Jeanna, and being cared for by her daughters, Jeanna and Judy. She enjoyed spending time with family, collecting giraffes, and watching her daytime stories. She spent her last days surrounded by family who came in from cities and states away to share some last fond memories with her.

Margie is survived by her favorite twin sister and partner in crime, Marie Givens, brother, Loyal Roberts, sister, Martha Dye, her daughters Jeanna (Willard) Miller, Geneva (Beto) Reynozo, Evonne Alvarez, and Judy (Hank) Archer, 14 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Margie is proceeded in death by her husband of 48 years, Linza “Arnie” Richard, her brothers, Charles, Benjamin, Adrian, and Paul Roberts; sisters, Velma Hart and Lovelle Boughner; and a great-grandson, Cameron Steele.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 28, at 2 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, with public visitation from 1-2 and a private visitation at noon. Burial will follow at Hartley Cemetery in Brohard, WV. Raymond Ray is officiating.

