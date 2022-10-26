Obituary: Wamsley, Erwin R.

Erwin R. Wamsley, 73, of Davisville, passed away on October 23, 2022, at his residence.  He was born June 28, 1949, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Leonard and Mary DeVaughn Wamsley.

Erwin graduated from Parkersburg High School and started working for Marbon Chemicals in production.  Later he attended Parkersburg Community College, where he earned an Associated in Applied Sciences degree majoring in Computer Science.  He stayed with Marbon as they transitioned into Borg Warner Chemicals and later to GE Plastics. He retired from GE as Network Administrator, building and maintaining servers in both the plant and the Computer Center in 2004 after 34 years of service.

Erwin loved to ride motorcycles, and 4-wheelers, metal detecting, telling horrible dad jokes, and be outdoors.  He was a member of The Freedom Riders motorcycle group for years and led the group on many rides exploring unique aspects of WV and neighboring States. He was also a member of Moose Lodge 1118.

Surviving is his loving wife, Dara Ward Wamsley, and two children:  Tabitha Linch (David) of Parkersburg and Damon Wamsley of Clendenin, WV.

In following Mr. Wamsley’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Erwin had been ill for a number of years battling cancer, and the family would like to extend a huge Thank You to Dr. Shafi, Bob, Amanda, and the rest of the wonderful staff of the Oncology Center. Also, to Julie and the fantastic nurses of the Infusion Center of Camden Clark Medical Center, where he received his blood transfusions.  All of the many people who took care of him became his second family. Because of their dedication and his stubborn crankiness, he battled for over five years when he was initially only given a year or two.  Donations to the American Cancer Society in Erwin’s name would be appreciated.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

