Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s elections chief is cautioning that state law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s warning comes amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging voters to do just that.

LaRose told The Associated Press that those voters who heed advice from a group of Republican election deniers and hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 must deliver them to their county board of elections office.

He says poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them.

