Parkersburg City Council approves $2.5 million more to reconstruct Southwood Park Pool

WTAP News @ 11
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council voted unanimously to approve additional funds for the construction of a new pool in Southwood Park.

The city administration was surprised that bids for the proposed rebuilding of a southside pool came in $2.5-million over the construction estimate.

Tuesday evening’s resolution clears the way for funds to be funneled into the Parks and Recreation Budget for this project.

In other news, Jessica Rowley spoke up in Public Forum about an alleged offensive book on display at the Wood County Public Library. Her comments were applauded by about 20 others in the audience Tuesday night.

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl also stated she was shocked about the graphic content and asked legal council how they could fight against this type of display.

The next council meeting will be November 1st.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Kawczynski
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes
A pet snake is on the loose in a southwest Houston neighborhood.
Escaped python puts community on edge
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Blennerhassett Island
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
gavel
Gov. DeWine announces $10.2 million in Ohio court backlog reduction program awards

Latest News

“If I wouldn’t have had my seatbelt on I don’t think I’d be here right now,” local man given...
WTAP News @ 6 -Saved by the Belt
Veterans buried at Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre are honored with American flags...
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
Academic Achiever of the Week: Noah Groves
Academic Achiever of the Week: Noah Groves
SW Resources is holding a masquerade ball to fundraise.
Weekend masquerade ball will raise money for SW Resources