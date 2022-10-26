Parkersburg City Council approves $2.5 million more to reconstruct Southwood Park Pool

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council voted unanimously to approve additional funds for the construction of a new pool in Southwood Park.

The city administration was surprised that bids for the proposed rebuilding of a southside pool came in $2.5-million over the construction estimate.

Tuesday evening’s resolution clears the way for funds to be funneled into the Parks and Recreation Budget for this project.

In other news, Jessica Rowley spoke up in Public Forum about an alleged offensive book on display at the Wood County Public Library. Her comments were applauded by about 20 others in the audience Tuesday night.

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl also stated she was shocked about the graphic content and asked legal council how they could fight against this type of display.

The next council meeting will be November 1st.

