Safety tips for going Trick-or-Treating

St. Marys, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Trick-or-treating is a Halloween staple for kids.

Children are able to pick out costumes and get candy, but it’s also a good time to teach them about staying safe while having fun.

Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins has some suggestions on what to wear to stay safe.

Mankins said, “Something reflective, bright colored, or like you said having glow sticks is good. Anything to be noticeable. If a driver is distracted, they might not see the child.”

Even if you aren’t walking door to door for some sweets, you should still use caution when traveling.

Mankins said, “A safety tip for motorists is be aware because when children are out looking for candy and stuff, the candy is the most important thing (to them). They could pop out in front of you at any moment.”

After the fun of collecting the candy is over, Sheriff Mankins has a suggestion for parents.

Mankins said, “When you come back home, examine their candy and make sure it’s safe for them to eat. Don’t just let them go and start indulging right away. I suggest people go take a look at some of the new fentanyl that’s out there because it resembles candy. They might want to take a look at the picture on our Facebook page just to get an idea of some of the drugs out there. Fentanyl takes just the slightest spit to cause a death.”

For a full list of tips and information on Fentanyl you can visit the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook:

