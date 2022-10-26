Washington State Comm. College holds forum on Constitution

WTAP News @ 5 - Washington State Comm. College holds forum on Constitution
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Phi Theta Kappa group at Washington State Community College came together to inform the public on the Constitution.

The group holds this discussion every year to continue to inform those in the Washington State Community College about the document.

Phi Theta Kappa advisor and business management professor, Brad Merritt says that this is important to hold these forums to talk about the Constitution and how it impacts issues today.

Merritt believes these discussions are important in not only talking about the amendments, but to inform the public on the importance of it as well.

“It goes back about 10 or 15 years to President Eisenhower’s farewell address when he said, ‘We need to have informed and educated citizens to help protect our republic. To help protect our constitution.’ And Phi Theta Kappa designed this to be able to educate citizens in the local area about the constitution,” says Merritt.

Merritt says the amendments and topics that get brought up during these discussions are the right to bear arms, separation of church and state and the “Reconstruction” amendments amongst others.

