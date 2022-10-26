West Virginia House of Delegates district 13 race: Meet the candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates district 13 seat is up for grabs in the midterm election.

WTAP spoke to both candidates so that you know who you’re deciding between.

Andrea Greer - who goes by Red Greer - is the democrat on the ballot.

She said one of her main focuses is fighting corruption in Charleston.

“Right now our government is run by lobbyists basically. We have lobbyists that come in and give - basically just give bribes to our elected officials to do the work that the lobbyist wants done rather than focusing on the work that the people want done.”

Greer said she will call out corruption and introduce legislation that bans pay to play lobbying. To clarify, Greer explained that pay to play lobbying is when lobbyists offer politicians material incentives like money if they pass certain legislation. For instance, this could be offering a politician a job when they get out of office, paying for their kid’s college education, etc. Those are the examples Greer used to clarify.

Her other main focus would be helping marginalized communities.

“The first thing that I think that we need to do is make sure that all of our families have enough. That they have enough food. That they have enough warmth. That they have enough shelter. That they have enough clothing. That they have enough…because there are a lot of people in our community who do not have enough,” she said.

Greer is interested in looking at legislation that would expand services for people who need it.

Scot Heckert is the republican on the ballot. His main focus is infrastructure.

He said, “..., and throughout West Virginia, you have property that is in good developmental areas that don’t have water, gas, sewer lines already there, electric infrastructure stuff, broadband.”

Heckert said this lack prevents people from moving to West Virginia.

His other big focus is jobs. That means bringing in more jobs and sustaining the ones already here.

“I want to work on a program to help sustain the companies that have weathered the storm and the family businesses that have weathered the storm to stay in business and to provide jobs in the state.”

Heckert said that he will either work with an existing program or he’ll create his own to support businesses.

He said that he will collaborate with employers to find out what they need in order to expand.

Heckert is also pro-life.

“I’m pro-life in the state of West Virginia and all over. I wish I had enough money and enough property to build a place big enough to take care of every kid that wasn’t wanted,” he said.

When asked if he’d be taking any pro-life action, Heckert responded by pointing to the sweeping pro-life bill the West Virginia legislature already passed this year.

Greer, on the other hand, plans on fighting for abortion rights.

“Health care is not something that needs to be played with like a political football. Healthcare is someone’s life. Healthcare is someone’s safety and their ability to continue providing for their family - to continue living the life that they want to live,” she said.

Greer is endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

When it comes to bringing more people into West Virginia, Heckert points back to his plans with jobs.

Greer focuses on education.

“We don’t pay our teachers enough. They don’t have the resources they need to make successful forays into education. We need to make sure that those things are taken care of so that we can start educating our population because an educated populace is essential to a functional democracy,” she said.

Beyond traditional education, Greer also points to strengthening trade education.

When asked about the economy, she said she’ll be vocal about how locals should be the ones contracted to build locally.

Greer added that she does not accept funding from “dark money.”

“I don’t take dark money. I don’t take money from corporate PAC’s. I don’t take money from anybody but unions, people-powered campaigns like West Virginia Can’t Wait and Mountain Mommas, and my constituents. I won’t forget who I work for when I get to Charleston. I work for the people,” she said.

When asked about funding sources, Heckert said he’s mostly funded by grass root efforts and that his biggest donors are people from the community. He is also supported by some unions. He also mentioned that he is funded by a few other sources and that some companies and a couple PACs have also helped with funding.

When Greer was asked why she was qualified, she said, “I’ve lived a very varied life. I have done a lot of different things. I’ve lived paycheck to paycheck, I’ve been on welfare, I’ve been at the point where I didn’t need that kind of help...I have a lot of life experience and I think that a lot of people that go into government maybe don’t have that kind of experience. They may be a little more sheltered or protected or cushioned by their money.”

Greer said that she’s been an activist for many years and believes she knows how government should work.

Greer said she’s been an advocate for....

The environment

Planned Parenthood

Homeless people

Women

LGBT

Etc.

When asked why he’s qualified, Heckert said, “I’m qualified to do this job because I know how to make things happen with nothing from nothing and I have the ability to make people work together to get things done....I also...I think it’s time that we had someone down there that works for the people and that’s what I will do is work for the people.”

When asked to give an example of how he’s made something from nothing, Heckert pointed to his experience in construction, saying that, when he worked construction on the road, he’d go to a job site with a handful of employees and end up with 200 by the end of the week.

Heckert also emphasized the importance of collaboration. More specifically, he highlighted the importance of working across the aisle and that, while only representing a part of Wood County, he wants to work with leaders across the county.

Some of the other causes Heckert listed as points of focus include...

Veterans (is an associate member of Marine Corps League Detachment 1087)

The elderly

Children without a voice

Heckert added that he is a big supporter of law enforcement and first responders.

Below is each candidate’s career and educational background, according to the candidates.

Andrea “Red” Greer Career Waitress Cook House cleaning Artist Writer Fast Food TV work Etc. Education Associate of Applied Science degree in electronic media technology

Scot Heckert Career Yellow Taxi (family business) OB Inc. (non-emergency medical transport family business) Construction across the U.S. Has worked for a company that built coal mines Education Some college



Election day is November 8th.

