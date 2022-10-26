WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2

(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2.

WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate. WorkForce West Virginia acting Commissioner Scott Adkins says an event this month brought together more than 200 people looking for jobs with organizations from across the state.

People looking for jobs can apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with participating employers at the event.

Applicants and employers are both required to register for the fair.

For more information, visit workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov

