ACA Marketplace open enrollment starts next week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Affordable Care Act Marketplace open enrollment starts next Tuesday.

Jeremy Smith with West Virginia Navigator said this health insurance is generally for people who can’t get insurance through a job.

To enroll, go to healthcare.gov. Smith warns to make sure you type in “.gov” to avoid scams.

Smith said West Virginia Navigator is an organization that can help you through the process and explain to you your options for free.

Due to new rules and updates, plans are more affordable and available to more people now, according to Smith.

One example Smith used is that there used to be a rule that, if you had an offer of insurance through your spouse’s job, you would not be eligible for ACA Marketplace insurance. But now the rule is that, if the offer of insurance is unaffordable, you don’t have to take it and you are eligible for ACA Marketplace insurance.

Smith said the Inflation Reduction Act made all plans more affordable. In fact, nationally four in five people who get insurance from ACA Marketplace, are eligible to get a plan starting at less than $10 a month.

“I’m really excited because I think that thousands of West Virginia families will be able to qualify for the first time ever so I’m just telling people, you know, even if you’ve checked into the program in the past, this year’s special and you should really look at it again so that you and your family can get signed up for coverage,” Smith said.

You can contact West Virginia Navigator at 304-356-5834.

Smith said the organization is set to hold an event in Parkersburg on November 10th, in which people can meet with WV Navigator to get help. It will be at the courthouse annex. They will be accepting walk-ins.

The open enrollment period lasts until January 15th, 2023.

