Arts and entertainment events happening October 27th-30rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Lyndsey Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, October 27th
- 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library
- WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
- Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Lock and Lunch Tour 12 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Tai Chi- Advanced 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- Diabetic Friendly Cooking Class 1 PM @ The Changed Plate
- “Fall” in Love Date Night 5 PM to 7 PM @ The Changed Plate
- Free: Physical Therapy Assessments 5 PM to 7 PM @ YMCA
- Adult Craft- Arm Knitting 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVUP
- Remembrance on the River 6 PM @ Point Park
- The ARC of the MOV Hybrid Halloween Dance 6 PM to 8 PM
- How We Write Songs 6:30 PM @ The Stage Door
Friday, October 28th
- 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library
- Riverboat Days- American Duchess 8 AM to 5 PM @ Ohio River Levee
- WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
- “Thriller” Practice 11 AM to 12 PM @ YMCA
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30 AM to 1 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Noontime Yoga Free 12 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
- Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 1:30 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Library
- Halloween Party 3 PM to 5 PM @ Marietta Public Library
- Mommy and Me Cooking Class 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM @ The Changed Plate
- All Hallows Eve Dinner Party 5:30 PM @ Benny and Babe Marietta
- Halloween Carnival by Carney Events 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ The Gathering Place
- Pen Turning 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Sugar Skill Canvas 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
- Teen Murder Mystery Party 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- Jesse DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6 PM to 9:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Sweet Treats on Broad 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ YMCA
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
- Ghost Tours at The Castle 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
- Fall Choir Concert 7:30 PM @ First Congregational Church
Saturday, October 29th
- 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library
- WonderFALL 10 mile Hike 8:30 AM @ North Bend State Park
- Fall Craft 9 AM to 3 PM @ Wood County Christian School
- Kids Shop and Create for ages 3 and up 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Mid Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club Train Show 10 AM to 3 PM @ WVUP
- Skull and Bones Golf at Woodridge 10 AM @ The Links at Woodridge
- 5K Run- Walk for Cancer Research at OSU 10:30 AM @ The Galley
- Octoberfest at the Grand Central Mall 11 AM to 11 PM
- Sunflower Table Topper 11 AM to 1 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Trunk or Treat 4 PM to 6 PM @ Fairlawn Baptist Church Parkersburg
- Spooktacular Family Night 4:30 PM @ Scotts Landscape Nursery
- Blennerhassett at Night 6 PM to 9 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Masquerade Ball- SW Resources 6 PM to 11 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Thrill the World- Michael Jackson Thriller 6 PM @ Washington Street
- Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Rewind Halloween Bash with DJ Mixar and Correct 9 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, October 30th
- Family Fun Fest @ Belpre Church of Christ
- Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser 1 PM to 4 PM @ Marietta Community Dog Park
- River Cities Orchestra- Masterworks Concert 3 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
