Arts and entertainment events happening October 27th-30rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsey Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - October 27th
By Henry Grof
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 27th

  • 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library
  • WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Lock and Lunch Tour 12 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Tai Chi- Advanced 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • Diabetic Friendly Cooking Class 1 PM @ The Changed Plate
  • “Fall” in Love Date Night 5 PM to 7 PM @ The Changed Plate
  • Free: Physical Therapy Assessments 5 PM to 7 PM @ YMCA
  • Adult Craft- Arm Knitting 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVUP
  • Remembrance on the River 6 PM @ Point Park
  • The ARC of the MOV Hybrid Halloween Dance 6 PM to 8 PM
  • How We Write Songs 6:30 PM @ The Stage Door

Friday, October 28th

  • 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library
  • Riverboat Days- American Duchess 8 AM to 5 PM @ Ohio River Levee
  • WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • “Thriller” Practice 11 AM to 12 PM @ YMCA
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30 AM to 1 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Noontime Yoga Free 12 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 1:30 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Library
  • Halloween Party 3 PM to 5 PM @ Marietta Public Library
  • Mommy and Me Cooking Class 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM @ The Changed Plate
  • All Hallows Eve Dinner Party 5:30 PM @ Benny and Babe Marietta
  • Halloween Carnival by Carney Events 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ The Gathering Place
  • Pen Turning 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Sugar Skill Canvas 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
  • Teen Murder Mystery Party 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • Jesse DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6 PM to 9:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Sweet Treats on Broad 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ YMCA
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
  • Ghost Tours at The Castle 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
  • Fall Choir Concert 7:30 PM @ First Congregational Church

Saturday, October 29th

  • 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library
  • WonderFALL 10 mile Hike 8:30 AM @ North Bend State Park
  • Fall Craft 9 AM to 3 PM @ Wood County Christian School
  • Kids Shop and Create for ages 3 and up 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Mid Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club Train Show 10 AM to 3 PM @ WVUP
  • Skull and Bones Golf at Woodridge 10 AM @ The Links at Woodridge
  • 5K Run- Walk for Cancer Research at OSU 10:30 AM @ The Galley
  • Octoberfest at the Grand Central Mall 11 AM to 11 PM
  • Sunflower Table Topper 11 AM to 1 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Trunk or Treat 4 PM to 6 PM @ Fairlawn Baptist Church Parkersburg
  • Spooktacular Family Night 4:30 PM @ Scotts Landscape Nursery
  • Blennerhassett at Night 6 PM to 9 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Masquerade Ball- SW Resources 6 PM to 11 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Thrill the World- Michael Jackson Thriller 6 PM @ Washington Street
  • Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Rewind Halloween Bash with DJ Mixar and Correct 9 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, October 30th

  • Family Fun Fest @ Belpre Church of Christ
  • Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser 1 PM to 4 PM @ Marietta Community Dog Park
  • River Cities Orchestra- Masterworks Concert 3 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre

