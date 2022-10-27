Arts and entertainment events happening October 27th-30rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 27th

2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library

WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco

Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library

Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Lock and Lunch Tour 12 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Tai Chi- Advanced 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Diabetic Friendly Cooking Class 1 PM @ The Changed Plate

“Fall” in Love Date Night 5 PM to 7 PM @ The Changed Plate

Free: Physical Therapy Assessments 5 PM to 7 PM @ YMCA

Adult Craft- Arm Knitting 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVUP

Remembrance on the River 6 PM @ Point Park

The ARC of the MOV Hybrid Halloween Dance 6 PM to 8 PM

How We Write Songs 6:30 PM @ The Stage Door

Friday, October 28th

2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library

Riverboat Days- American Duchess 8 AM to 5 PM @ Ohio River Levee

WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco

Preschool Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library

“Thriller” Practice 11 AM to 12 PM @ YMCA

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30 AM to 1 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Noontime Yoga Free 12 PM @ Emerson Ave Library

Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 1:30 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Library

Halloween Party 3 PM to 5 PM @ Marietta Public Library

Mommy and Me Cooking Class 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM @ The Changed Plate

All Hallows Eve Dinner Party 5:30 PM @ Benny and Babe Marietta

Halloween Carnival by Carney Events 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ The Gathering Place

Pen Turning 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Sugar Skill Canvas 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio

Teen Murder Mystery Party 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Jesse DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6 PM to 9:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Sweet Treats on Broad 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ YMCA

Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM

Ghost Tours at The Castle 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle

Fall Choir Concert 7:30 PM @ First Congregational Church

Saturday, October 29th

2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library

WonderFALL 10 mile Hike 8:30 AM @ North Bend State Park

Fall Craft 9 AM to 3 PM @ Wood County Christian School

Kids Shop and Create for ages 3 and up 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Mid Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club Train Show 10 AM to 3 PM @ WVUP

Skull and Bones Golf at Woodridge 10 AM @ The Links at Woodridge

5K Run- Walk for Cancer Research at OSU 10:30 AM @ The Galley

Octoberfest at the Grand Central Mall 11 AM to 11 PM

Sunflower Table Topper 11 AM to 1 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Trunk or Treat 4 PM to 6 PM @ Fairlawn Baptist Church Parkersburg

Spooktacular Family Night 4:30 PM @ Scotts Landscape Nursery

Blennerhassett at Night 6 PM to 9 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Masquerade Ball- SW Resources 6 PM to 11 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Thrill the World- Michael Jackson Thriller 6 PM @ Washington Street

Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Rewind Halloween Bash with DJ Mixar and Correct 9 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, October 30th

Family Fun Fest @ Belpre Church of Christ

Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser 1 PM to 4 PM @ Marietta Community Dog Park

River Cities Orchestra- Masterworks Concert 3 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.