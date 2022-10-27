Band of the Week: Wirt County High School Marching Band

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Following their win last year at states, the marching tigers are continuing to do well in competitions.

Sarah French is the new band director for Wirt County High School Marching Band.

Following the great season the band had last year, she decided to sign them up for a few more competitions.

French said, “I really wanted to get out there and do more competitions because we only did one last year. With one, you can’t really see our growth. That is why I planned so many. By the time we went to state comp., we had enough to improve and see where we needed to fix things.”

This has paid off according to senior Will Conrad.

Conrad said, “They have been pretty good; we’ve won a few of them. We’ve won drumline in most of them, and actual overall band in most of them as well.”

Even though the band has been doing well at competitions, there has been something else that has made this year special for Senior Gavin Nichols.

Nichols said, “Honestly being a senior is a pretty big deal. Being able to see the younger kids come, and being able to help them as well, has been a very fulfilling experience.”

Seniors Conner McKown and Daniel Pitts talk about some changes French has brought with her.

McKown said, “We’ve added a lot of dance moves and extra little flashy things like horn flashes, step outs, just dancing, and stuff like that. Which really adds a lot to the show. I think that’s a really cool part of it this year.”

Pitts said, “We’re doing a lot more flashy bits this year. We’ve got the horn flashes, little dances and stuff. We’ve done a little bit of that in years past, mainly just in the freshman year show, but nothing to this sort of extent.”

More visuals are not the only thing different according to Drum Major Trinity Sears.

Sears said, “Last year, conducting wise, I was stuck to straight strict pattern. This year, Mrs. French has let me expand and explore with new conducting patterns. Its been a lot of fun messing around with that, and figuring out what works best for the band.”

