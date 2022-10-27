DuPont Donates to the Children’s Listening Place

WTAP News @ 6
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

DuPont donated snacks and drinks to the Children’s Listening Place.

The Children’s Listening Place helps children who suffered from abuse.

Greg Collins talked about how the snack drive Darliss Eichhorn led at DuPont helps the kids.

Collins said, “She reaches out to the employees of DuPont, and they band together to get us what we need. The snacks and the juices are a big part of what we do here because when the children come here, often times they come here hungry. Many eat their weight in snacks.”

For more information on the Children’s Listening Place or how to help them you can call them at (304) 917-4437 or visit their website:

The Children's Listening Place

