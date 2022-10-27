Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 79 held annual trunk-or-treat event

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday evening, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 79 hosted its second annual Trunk-or-Treat event in the Grand Central Mall parking lot.

Many families came out dressed in their best costumes to celebrate the Halloween season and grab some candy.

The event started with a zombie dance performance to Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller.”

Local businesses and organizations propped open their decorated trunks to hand out candy to everyone. Some stayed simple, while others went over the top with themes such as Harry Potter, Candyland, a pirate’s ship, and more.

On top of trunk or treating, there was live music, the best costume contest, and the best trunk prize.

Best friends Arian and Parker attended the event. Arian was Godzilla, and Parker was a dinosaur. Arian’s favorite candy is Hershey’s chocolate, while Parker’s favorite is gummy rings. They both thought seeing the community come out to celebrate the Halloween season was nice.

Anna is in fourth grade and dressed up for Halloween as a hippie. Her favorite candy is a Snickers bar. Besides the candy, Anna’s favorite part of Halloween is getting scared and going into haunted houses. She hopes to one day go into a Haunted Mansion.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.