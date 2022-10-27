Local man is arrested for a string of crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a timespan of an hour and a half.

Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted.

Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told officers that a man, who was an acquaintance, had given her a ride home. After dropping her off, the two got into a fight. Board said the man pushed the woman to the ground then hit her house and ran over her bike.

The man left the scene.

Board said the man then tried to talk to a child getting off a school bus but was scared off by the bus driver honking their horn. The man later offered an adult woman $100 to get in his car to which she refused. That woman then went in a store and called the police.

Board said the man also crashed into two cars during the string of events.

“I think what the school bus driver did was tremendous. You know, the child wasn’t even on the bus but the level of concern and diligence and just insuring that the little ones make it home with the child off the bus, still taking notice, and assisting, and mitigating the circumstance is just a real testament to their character,” Board said.

The man is facing six charges - battery, destruction of property, a DUI, and three counts of leaving the scene.

Board said authorities are not investigating the incidents as attempted abductions.

