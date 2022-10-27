Obituary: Ginther, Gary William

Gary William Ginther, 68, of Bartlett, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marietta on September 23, 1954, to the late William and Agnes Offenberger Ginther.

Gary was a 1974 graduate of Fort Frye High School. He worked for Malta Manufacturing until their closure and then for Burkhart Trucking. Gary had served on the Beverly Police Department and was a proud member of the Wesley Twp. Vol. Fire Department. He was instrumental in the startup of the rescue squad service in the area.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patty Goins Ginther, whom he married on February 14, 1991, one son, Wayne (Ginger) Mayle, of Stockport, two daughters, Trudy Mayle, of Zanesville and Heather (Jim) Fisher, of Kentucky, seven grandchildren, Brent, Zane, Zachary, Tristan, Ty, Keliegh and Kelsey, and special great-grandson, Zayven Mayle. Also surviving is one brother, Donald (Jeanne) Ginther, of Beverly, two sisters, Marie (Doug) Salamonson, of Waterford, and Carolyn (Charlie) Hupp, of New Martinsville, WV, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Ginther.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes, with Pastor Lou Whitney officiating. The burial will be in Bartlett Cemetery. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service, 11:00-1:00 pm.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes of Barlow is honored to serve Gary's family

