Obituary: Karcher, Margaret “Peggy” Jewel

Margaret “Peggy” Jewel Karcher Obit
Margaret “Peggy” Jewel Karcher Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Margaret “Peggy” Jewel Karcher, 95, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Arbors of Marietta. She was born on December 12, 1926, in Marietta, OH, to the late Walter and Helen Pfaff Power.

Peggy was a member of the VFW #5108, American Legion #64 Ladies Auxiliary and Marietta Moose Lodge #1823.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane A. Potter; three grandchildren, Shawn Karcher, Lisa Karcher Anderson, and Amy Potter DiRusso; six great-grandchildren, Brittany, Chris, Aden, Isabella, Nina, Sophia, and three great-great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Graci, and Mia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband Galen Karcher Sr., her son Gale Karcher Jr. and siblings Eilene Beck, Norma Jean Davis, and Gary B. Power.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed, with interment to take place in Highland Ridge Cemetery on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, following a memorial service from 1 pm to 3 pm at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VFW Post #5108, 319 Pike St, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Kawczynski
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
Roger L. Bud Coe Obit
Obituary: Coe, Roger L. “Bud”

Latest News

Gary William Ginther Obit
Obituary: Ginther, Gary William
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cline, William Cecil
Dennis D. Perry Obit
Obituary: Perry, Dennis D.
Alvin B. Parmiter Obit
Obituary: Parmiter, Alvin B.