Obituary: Karcher, Margaret “Peggy” Jewel

Margaret “Peggy” Jewel Karcher, 95, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Arbors of Marietta. She was born on December 12, 1926, in Marietta, OH, to the late Walter and Helen Pfaff Power.

Peggy was a member of the VFW #5108, American Legion #64 Ladies Auxiliary and Marietta Moose Lodge #1823.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane A. Potter; three grandchildren, Shawn Karcher, Lisa Karcher Anderson, and Amy Potter DiRusso; six great-grandchildren, Brittany, Chris, Aden, Isabella, Nina, Sophia, and three great-great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Graci, and Mia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband Galen Karcher Sr., her son Gale Karcher Jr. and siblings Eilene Beck, Norma Jean Davis, and Gary B. Power.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed, with interment to take place in Highland Ridge Cemetery on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, following a memorial service from 1 pm to 3 pm at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VFW Post #5108, 319 Pike St, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

