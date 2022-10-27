Obituary: Perry, Dennis D.

Dennis D. Perry, 83, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 25, 2022, at his residence.

He is the son of the late Fred Perry and the late Arlene Morris Perry Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Miles, and two brothers, Rex Perry, and “Bud” Perry.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and later served in the United States Navy as a “Seabee” during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Melbourne Beach Police Department after several years in law enforcement.

Dennis was a member of Wirt Lodge No. 82, A.F. & A.M., Elizabeth and the Nemesis Shriners, Parkersburg.

He was a community volunteer who had worked with Wirt Youth Football for several years. His pastimes included hunting, bass fishing, and camping, but most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandson, Michael, race motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Audrey Perry, daughter Cynthia Davis; grandchildren, Michael (Kaitlin) Davis, Michelle (Howard) Gurley, David Miles, Jessica Miles, and Kenneth Miles; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews

Service will be Saturday, October 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. Interment will be at K of P Cemetery of Elizabeth with Military Honors and Masonic Graveside Rites.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.