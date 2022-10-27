Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot, and it could help many areas of need for the school district.

Officials say that this levy will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more.

As well as making wages and pay for teachers more competitive to attract teachers to the area.

And 2.5 million of the renewal budget will be used for safety and security.

The levy has been on the ballot since 1945, and it is worst roughly $21 million -- around 14 percent of the district’s operating budget -- without raising taxes.

The school district’s communications coordinator, Michael Erb says that this levy is continuing to receive strong community support with little pushback.

“Yeah, we are absolutely thrilled with the amount of support we have received from the community. Not just with this levy, but with everything that Wood County Schools does,” says Erb. “And we are part of the community. And so, we rely on that support, and we want everyone to feel a sense of ownership in Wood County Schools. Because these are our kids, and these are our schools. And so, we are very much a part of the community.”

The levy will also provide funding to other area agencies that serve Wood County students.

Such as the Boys and Girls Club, Y.M.C.A., Wood County libraries and WVU Extension Service.

Wood County Schools is also one of nine counties in West Virginia that have an excess levy.

