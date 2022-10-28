Design plans show new and improved Jackson Park Pool

“When I first saw them I said, ‘WOW’. ”
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The pool was originally built in 1965, according to Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp.

Mayor Rapp said the pool had some structure issues and was out of date, making it a good time to work on the new plans.

He says they’ve been working on the plans for most of the summer. While the design has been chosen, there are still some options that have to be decided on.

The final cost hasn’t been confirmed yet. Rapp says now that they have a preliminary design, they’ve sent it to the engineering firm to see how much it’ll cost. The City has started looking into all their financing options, according to the mayor.

Mayor Rapp says he’s very proud. He says he thinks people will enjoy the variety of options that will be available within the pool.

Mayor Rapp says he can’t wait to get it built and hopes people will have the same reaction to the designs as he did.

”You know, when I first saw them I said, ‘wow’. I hope that’s their reaction too. When you look at the overhead views of the total picture of this, it’s so inviting. And then when you look at our park and see the really nice tennis courts we have and the brand new pickleball courts that we have… it’s just a nice visual right there and I think they’re going to be impressed.”

Mayor Rapp said he’s still hopeful to have the pool done by next swim season.

Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 1
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 1(Alexa Griffey)
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 2
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 2(Alexa Griffey)
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 3
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 3(Alexa Griffey)
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 4
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 4(Alexa Griffey)

