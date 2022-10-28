Lead Investigator of fatal plane crash says preliminary report still not ready

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

We talked to the lead investigator of the fatal plane crash that happened in Marietta last week.

In the press conference following the plane crash, Aaron McCarter with the NTSB originally estimated the preliminary report would be done in 10 days.

Friday the 28th marks the tenth day.

We reached out to Aaron McCarter who said he is still working on the report. He plans to have it completed by the beginning of next week.

We will continue to follow up as new information is released.

