Lead Investigator of fatal plane crash says preliminary report still not ready

WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

We talked to the lead investigator of the fatal plane crash that happened in Marietta last week.

In the press conference following the plane crash, Aaron McCarter with the NTSB originally estimated the preliminary report would be done in 10 days.

Friday the 28th marks the tenth day.

We reached out to Aaron McCarter who said he is still working on the report. He plans to have it completed by the beginning of next week.

We will continue to follow up as new information is released.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man ran into a woman's house with his car after pushing her to the ground then...
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Dennis D. Perry Obit
Obituary: Perry, Dennis D.

Latest News

Vienna City Police will be participating in the DEA's nationwide drug take back day.
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Design plans show new and improved Jackson Park Pool.
Design plans show new and improved Jackson Park Pool
WV AG Morrisey
WV Attorney General held a forum
Cancer survivor continues passion for photography and enjoying life
Cancer survivor continues passion for photography and enjoying life