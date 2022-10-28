National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Check your medicine cabinets, Saturday is national drug take back day.

Vienna city police will be participating in the DEA’s nationwide drug take back day.

These events usually happen at least twice year, according to Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer.

Pifer says this event is a way to safeguard our community by taking in these unused drugs.

He says they usually see big results, with their last event taking in over 100 pounds.

He explained that the types of drugs and substances they’re collecting can make people a target for bad things to happen.

“Statistics have shown that people get drugs in possession that are prescription drugs usually comes from their friends and family. So, if those are discontinued in use by the people they’re prescribed to, this is a great chance to get rid of those and get them safely out of your possession.”

The drop off will be set up in front of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department off 28th street from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Saturday.

Wood County Sheriffs will be at the following locations as well: Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department. You can check for more location through the DEA Collection Site Locator.

You can drop off any prescription medication.

Chief Pifer asked to put any liquids into sealed containers. And if you have a large amount to drop off, call ahead so they can plan properly.

The Chief said they will *not* accept illicit substances, sharps, or syringes.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.