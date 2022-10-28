Obituary: Belt, Phillip James

Phillip James Belt, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.  Phil was born November 4, 1950, in Burning Springs, WV, to the late Harry N. Belt and Violet G (McFee) Belt.

He is survived by his son Phillip Nathan Belt of Parkersburg; four brothers Neal (Sheryl) Belt of Burning Springs, Ronald Belt of Vienna, Joe (Sandy) Belt of Shawsville, VA, and jerry Belt of Newark and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.  A 1969 graduate of Wirt County High School, Phil was a proud veteran of the United States Army who truly enjoyed life with his friends and family.

There will be a family and friends celebration of Phil’s life at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Belt family.

