Obituary: Cox, Billie C.

Billie C. Cox, age 87, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born on June 21, 1935, at Five Forks, Ritchie County, a son of the late Harley C. and Susan Ware Cox.

Bill had been owner and operator of the Iron Farm Salvage Yard and Southside service station, both of Harrisville, WV, was a self-employed mechanic for 18 1/2 years and a mechanic for the West Virginia Department of Highways. He was a 1955 graduate of Pennsboro High School, where he played football. He was a 65-year member of the Harrisville volunteer fire department, a member of the Nemesis Shrine, Parkersburg, WV, and Harrisville Masonic Lodge #98 A.F. & A.M. He was a fore founder of West Virginia Adopt a Highway Program and supporter of the Ritchie County Humane Society. He enjoyed horseback riding, motorcycle riding, camping, and traveling, where he visited most of the states and was a generous person.

Bill is survived by his wife. Patty Lou Cox; son, Kevin W. Cox (Denise), Harrisville, WV; daughter, Nancy E. Wells (Roger), Pennsboro, WV; grandchildren, Danny Wells and Devin Wells; 3 great-grandchildren, one sister, Eva Jean Boyce.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in life by brothers Graydon Cox, Duane Cox, and Jack Cox; one sister, Pauline Mullenix.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1 PM at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, with the Rev. Bill Dawson and Rev. Jim Kelly. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 PM until 8 PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Ritchie County Humane Society, 2220 Pullman Rd., Harrisville, WV 26362, Harrisville Fire Department, 612 East Main St., Harrisville, WV 26362, or St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 320 East Main St. Harrisville, WV 26362.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

