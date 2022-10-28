Obituary: Denton, Claude

Claude Denton, 89, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, October 26th, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. He was born November 27, 1932, in Oklahoma City, OK. He was the son of Bosie and Grace (Strosnider) Denton. In June 1953, Claude married Margaret Eileen (Fehrenbacher) Denton in Clay City, IL.

Claude proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX, during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return to Illinois, he was employed in the oil fields, working for Schlumberger Well Services. With Schlumberger, he was transferred to West Virginia, living in Huntington and Parkersburg. He enjoyed traveling all over the United States and Canada with Schlumberger and worked for them until his retirement. Family vacations at the Outer Banks in North Carolina were favorite memories for Claude. In his later years, he would say that those vacations were the things he did right. After his retirement, Claude became an avid cyclist collecting bikes and riding hundreds of miles. Claude always had a story to tell and was the consummate jokester. Most of the time, you knew when he was joking by the glint in his eye and the curl of his lip. But not always.

Along with his parents, Claude was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, eldest daughter, Claudia Denton, and older brother Maurice Denton.

Surviving is daughters Susan Reel (Jeff) of Petersburg, PA, Anna Rittenhouse of Parkersburg, WV, and Callie Buchanan (Kirk) of Hurricane, WV.

Claude was blessed with ten grandchildren – Aaron Reel, Emily Reel, Denton Reel, Michael Rittenhouse, Christopher Rittenhouse, Grace Freund, Carl Freund, Margaret Buchanan, Jack Buchanan, and William Buchanan. He also has three great-granddaughters, Jillian Ramsey, Carolyn Reel, and Meredith Reel.

Services will be Monday, October 31, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1710 23rd St. Parkersburg.

Visitation at 2:00 pm. Service at 3:00 pm. Graveside 4:00 pm, Mt. Olivet. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

