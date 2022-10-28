Obituary: Hill, Janet S.

Janet S. Hill, 75, of Lower Salem, OH, passed away at 8:44 pm. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 21, 1947, in Marietta, a daughter of Charles and Marie Koon Miller. Janet had been employed by Friendship School (now Ewing) and was a Paw Paw United Methodist Church member.

On June 22, 1968, she married Dennis R. Hill, who preceded her in death on October 29, 2020. She is survived by daughter Tammy (Ken) Shafer of Lower Salem, sons Todd and Terry Hill of the home; grandchildren: Bridget (Justin) Klintworth of Lower Salem; 3 great-grandchildren, Angel Shafer, Louella Shafer, Trenton Klintworth; special adopted daughter Pamela Clovis of Williamstown and brother-in-law Mark Rea of Lower Salem. Preceding her in death were her parents, twin sister Joyce Rea and special niece Angie Kahrig.

The funeral service will be held on Monday (Oct. 31) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial in Paw Paw Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 until 1. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com,

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory will be appreciated to Paw Paw Cemetery, c/o Tammy Shafer, 1305 Campbell Run Road, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

