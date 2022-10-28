Obituary: Irick, Bert H.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bert H. Irick, 77, of Parkersburg, died October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was December 16, 1944, and was the son of the late William and Regina Smith Irick.

He was a truck and member of the Local Union 400.  He loved photography, woodworking, football, and dogs.  He was a tremendous craftsman and, most of all loved being a papaw.

Bert is survived by three children, Chris Irick of Rochester, NY, Angela Reed of Parkersburg, Cody (Lori) Irick of Davisville; six grandchildren, Kayla Galusha, Jayden Irick, Jordan Irick, Jaycob Irick, Tyler Reed, Gabrielle Irick; one great-grandchild, Luna Reed; four siblings, Beth Burton, Jonte Irick, William Irick, and Teresa Irick.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Monday 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man ran into a woman's house with his car after pushing her to the ground then...
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Dennis D. Perry Obit
Obituary: Perry, Dennis D.

Latest News

Margaret “Peggy” Jewel Karcher Obit
Obituary: Karcher, Margaret “Peggy” Jewel
Gary William Ginther Obit
Obituary: Ginther, Gary William
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cline, William Cecil
Dennis D. Perry Obit
Obituary: Perry, Dennis D.