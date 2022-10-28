Obituary: Irick, Bert H.

Bert H. Irick, 77, of Parkersburg, died October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was December 16, 1944, and was the son of the late William and Regina Smith Irick.

He was a truck and member of the Local Union 400. He loved photography, woodworking, football, and dogs. He was a tremendous craftsman and, most of all loved being a papaw.

Bert is survived by three children, Chris Irick of Rochester, NY, Angela Reed of Parkersburg, Cody (Lori) Irick of Davisville; six grandchildren, Kayla Galusha, Jayden Irick, Jordan Irick, Jaycob Irick, Tyler Reed, Gabrielle Irick; one great-grandchild, Luna Reed; four siblings, Beth Burton, Jonte Irick, William Irick, and Teresa Irick.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Monday 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

