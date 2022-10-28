Obituary: Joseph, Joan B.

Joan B. Joseph, 86, of Marietta, died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wyngate Senior Living in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on January 6, 1936, to the late Russell and Connie Clegg Simmons.

Joan was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She retired from Public Debt in Parkersburg, having retired in 2009 after 38 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, aerobics class, and traveling. She was well known for walking over the bridge each day to work.

She was married to Thomas R. Joseph on January 10, 1959, until his death on August 24, 1991. Surviving are two daughters, Leslie Fleming, of Marietta, and Mary (John) Wryst, of Athens, granddaughter, Megan Fleming, of Washington, DC; twin sister, Jean Clark, of Moundsville, WV, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Billie Jo Herran.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 am on Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with Rev. David Huffman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Halcyon Hills Cemetery in Moundsville, WV. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2022, from 3-7:00 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5080 School House Road, Little Hocking, OH 45742. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Joseph family and offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.