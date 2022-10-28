Obituary: Moore, Nora Ellen

Nora Ellen Moore, 94, of Oak Grove (Marietta) passed away at 4:20 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Arbors of Marietta.

She was born December 20, 1927, in West Virginia to Harry and Cora Mosser McCracken. Nora had been employed at Peoples Bank and Dime Bank as an Elevator Operator and at Selby General Hospital in housekeeping. She was a member of Sixth & Washington Church of Christ.

She married Clifford R. Moore, who preceded her in death on February 21, 2008. Nora is survived by her son Garry (Vicki) Moore; grandchildren: Missy Myers (Tony), Shannon (Andy) Strauss, and Craig Moore; great-grandchildren: Kayla (Tim) Myers, Ethan (Kaeley) Strauss, and Kenadee Strauss; great-great-grandchildren Rowan and Ledger Strauss.

Preceding her death were her parents, husband, daughter Betty Jo Bishop, four brothers, and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 1) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial in Riverview Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Monday from 4 until 7 pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

