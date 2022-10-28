Vienna City Council passes incentive to recruit certified police officers

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council passed an incentive to recruit certified police officers at its meeting Thursday night.

Officers that are already certified will get a 35-cent payroll bonus each year for up to five years. They will also start with 10 days of vacation after being hired. Vienna is hoping this will help attract more officers to the force. They have two openings in the department right now.

There was another resolution that council talked about for a long time. It was to dedicate lands north of Jackson Park Drive, presently known as fields four,five, and six, for the sole purpose and use of youth soccer. This resolution ultimately passed. This means the fields on the right across from McDonough Park will be for soccer and the ones on the left will be for baseball.

Another resolution to rename fields one through six as the Darrell Dotson Sports Complex was unanimously approved. Dotson was a driving force behind creating Jackson Park.

Lastly, the council passed a resolution for the new design of Jackson Park Pool. They had four bids and they went with the pool company Martin Aquatics and the engineering firm Onmi. Council members should get a cost estimate in two weeks and if the city can afford it, work should be able to start soon, despite the oncoming cold weather.

The plan is for a new pool deck, a new renovated bath house, a new concession area, a 22-foot high water slide and a zero-level entry baby pool. The goal is still to have the pool open by next pool season.

A new business is also coming to 3400 Grand Central Avenue where the old Dairy Queen used to be. It is going to be a vape shop.

Counicl’s meeting lasted for three hours Thursday evening.

