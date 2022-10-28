West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District.

First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler.

Fehrenbacher: “I understand what has to be done locally.”

Deitzler: “I’m energized about the opportunity to bring those ideas to Charleston and try to make things better for our area as well as the state.”

Running for the 11th district West Virginia House of Delegate Seat, Democrat Harry Deitzler and Republican Bob Fehrenbacher hope to serve and improve Wood County.

Both candidates say their experience leads them to be qualified to hold the seat.

Deitzler says he’s been working with the local government, law enforcement, and charities for the past 46 years, helping to work with everyone, even those with opposing views.

“One of my qualifications is that I can work with people who have diverse interests. And when you go to the legislature everybody’s not going to be the same as you. Not everybody is going to be the same as me. And I have to listen to what other people have to say. I have to work with people regardless of political party. That has nothing to do with it. I have to find out what they believe in and how that fits in with what our people here in Wood County believe in… and get to legislation that can help us all.”

Fehrenbacher says his over 39 years of experience as a business person and active community member will help him accomplish his goals.

His main focus being on creating jobs. His other three priorities include, education, infrastructure and improving West Virginians’ health and lifestyle, which he says all work together.

“Sometimes a business will come to the state, but they need infrastructure in the way of roads. Some of those infrastructure items are things like broadband which can help on education. And frankly, healthy lifestyles, workforce participation, dealing with substance use disorder, they go together to help our people, our citizens want to live and work and raise a family in West Virginia and the Mid- Ohio Valley.”

Deitzler said some of the main issues facing Wood County are budgetary issues, inadequate internet services, and keeping people in Wood County.

“I understand better than someone who hasn’t been here what we have to deal with on the local level and how we can solve those problems and what we need from the legislature.”

Both candidates said they want to use the position to better the area to help keep people here and see it grow, stating infrastructure improvements among other ideas.

Deitzler said that being a father and grandfather, one of the most important things he’d like to accomplish is to make it so that his children and grandchildren want to stay here in Wood county. He explained that to do that, he’d have to make it so they can get jobs and enjoy being here - like recreation. He gave the examples of bike trails, improved access to the river environment, and youth sports.

“But to the extent that I can help make Vienna, Parkersburg, Wood County a place that people come into and they say, ‘I love being here.’ That’s what I want to do.”

Fehrenbacher said that to keep people in the area, it goes back to jobs and quality of life. He discussed local decisions to support infrastructure, giving the examples of Fort Boreman and Spencers landing in Vienna.

“So things like that to give people not only jobs, but a wonderful place to live and work and raise a family, I think, are those things that will not only keep people here, but frankly pull others into West Virginia. They’ll migrate in as opposed to unfortunately moving out which has been the pattern for 25 years.”

We asked why someone who is still undecided should vote for them.

Fehrenbacher said that he’s got both ideas and experience. He highlighted insights he’s gotten through his volunteerism, and experience in developing proposals for investments, saying it’s helped him know what needs to be addressed.

Deitzler said he’s been here and understands what Wood County needs. “I’ve been involved in local government and worked with the people that have been here in the past and are here now and I can communicate with all of them. Have been communicating with them for years.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.