Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says

A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at seven nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state between January 2020 and June 2021.

The attorney general said Steele used someone else’s State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number to gain employment at the seven facilities.

The attorney general said at no time during her employment did Steele have any certifications, qualifications or training of a registered nurse, and her actions could have caused physical or mental injuries to the patients under her care.

A motive has not been released.

Steele has been charged with the following:

  • Seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult
  • Five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse
  • One count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment
  • One count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, valued $10,000 or more

Officials said all seven facilities are fully cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man ran into a woman's house with his car after pushing her to the ground then...
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Dennis D. Perry Obit
Obituary: Perry, Dennis D.

Latest News

"Great Balls of Fire" singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. (CNN, CNN Newsource)
Singer Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in Paul Pelosi attack, source says
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer, dies at 87
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it