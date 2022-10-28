Wood County schools participate in active shooter training

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Several schools in Wood County worked with law enforcement on what to do if there was an active shooter in their school.

Schools hold training like this on a regular basis to keep everyone safe in case of an incident.

Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham talked about what the training included.

Graham said, “Part of the training was having teachers hear different firearms shot off inside the school so they can here what it’s going to sound like if the worst thing happens. That way they can orient themselves and react in a quick and proper way.”

Graham went on to mention that this training is a great refresher for teachers who have been around a while and inform new teachers.

