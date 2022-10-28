WV Attorney General held a forum

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The forum discussed the West Virginia First Memorandum.

The Memorandum plans to disperse settlement money to counties and municipalities across the state to combat opioid problems.

Residents we also able to ask questions about the distribution of funds during the forum.

Attorney General Morrisey talked about what areas will do with the funds.

Morrisey said, “All the counties and cities are going to be thoughtful in terms of relying on needs assessments that will be undertaken by the foundation. I think that can make a big difference because you want to target resources to those who need it most.”

There’s no set time on when the funds will be distributed yet.

If you have questions on the memorandum, Attorney general Morrisey says to reach out to his office or the local field representatives.

