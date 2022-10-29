160 Driving Academy opens a school in Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

160 Driving Academy is bringing new opportunities to the Mid - Ohio Valley.

They opened a new driving school just off of 77 in Mineral Wells.

General Manager Preston Winkle talked about what people can expect if they join.

Winkle said, “They would have 160 hours of training. 40 hours of that would be classroom training that would cover theory and everything they need for being submitted to the TPR for testing. That would happen in a classroom setting, and we use virtual to do that. Then they would go to a yard setting to learn how to do pre-trip, in cab, all the backing and driving skills.”

Billy Fish is the Regional Manager for 160 Driving Academy says they set students up for success.

Fish said, “We have what we call one and done. As students, they go and take their state test, and they pass it on their very first time. Nationwide, we run about 70% success on that. When they are done with the course, we want them to be successful in all aspects. When they’re done with us, they’ve built a lifetime relationship with us, and we have lifetime job placement assistance for them, so they are now 160 family.”

All of the instructors with 160 Driving Academy have experience with truck driving.

Winkle said, “Every instructor we have in the company came from the trucking field. They were, or are still, a CDLA holder for a minimum of about 2 to 3 years depending on the state. We have people who have 40 years of driving experience, that are now driving instructors.”

It’s a career they hope you join.

For more information on 160 Driving Academy you can call them at (877) 350 - 0884, visit the school, or go to their website:

