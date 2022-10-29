2022 Football Frenzy Week 11 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots hold off the Wheeling Park Patriots 32-27 at home.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets get back in the win column defeating the Doddridge County Bulldogs 41-14 on the road.

Parkersburg Big Reds lose a tough one at home against Spring Valley 26-10.

The St. Marys Blue Devils, in a last-ditch effort, get the win at home against East Hardy 29-21.

Ritchie County gets its second win in a row against Gilmer County 34-14.

Wirt County gets back in the win column after dropping four losses in a row. The Tigers defeat Madonna 34-21.

Ravenswood loses its game against Class AA top seed Roane County 58-13.

Over in Ohio, we had a couple of local teams competing in their respective divisions in the OHSAA playoffs.

The Fort Frye Cadets get the win at home against Elgin 57-6. They will host Shenandoah in the next round of the playoffs.

Just down the road from Fort Frye, the Waterford Wildcats defeated the Southern Tornadoes for the second time this year by the score of 47-6. In the next round of the playoffs, Waterford will take on Eastern.

The Eagles of Eastern won its playoff game at home against Shadyside 34-6. They will take on Waterford in the next round of the playoffs.

The Frontier Cougars season comes to a close after losing 49-3 to Caldwell in the playoffs for the second year in a row.

