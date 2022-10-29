Spirits roam these halls - Haunted Blennerhassett captures local ghost stories

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel is 133 years old and it has the ghost stories to prove it. They’re what spawned the creation of the Haunted Blennerhassett program.

Haunted Blennerhassett Founder Adra Johnson said of the hotel, “We were actually named ‘Most Haunted in West Virginia’ by Thrillest this year, which is super exciting….number six most haunted hotel in North America by Country Living.”

Inspired by her own paranormal experiences at the hotel, Johnson founded the Haunted Blennerhassett program, kicking it into gear this year.

One of the activities it offers is ghost tours.

“So my monthly tour is an hour. If I were to go into every little thing that has happened in every location, it would at least be three or four hours,” Johnson said.

The tours aren’t just about stories. During the second half, participants get the chance to use ghost hunting equipment.

“What’s interesting to me is that we always pick something up. We always do, whereas the Ghost Hunters shows, they sometimes film for days at a time and sometimes don’t get anything…,” Johnson said.

She’s seen it turn doubters into believers.

“The most satisfying thing to me is when someone is a little bit skeptical or not into it the first half during the actual tour and then we start the equipment and you can just see their face change. You can see it light up as they start getting those interactions,” Johnson said.

Haunted Blennerhassett isn’t just tours. The fourth floor will be locked down for a paranormal investigation in March. Johnson said it will be led by professional paranormal investigators.

In that same month, the hotel will host the Appalachian ParaCon.

Tickets for both the ParaCon and the March investigation will go on sale starting on Halloween. Call the hotel to order.

If you’re interested in tour tickets, give the hotel a call at 304-422-3131. It costs $20 and is for those 16 and older.

You have the option of booking an overnight stay with your ghost tour package as well.

