Candy wrappers lead deputies to alleged burglar’s home

Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the...
Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan, Georgia, area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.(Source: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A trail of candy wrappers helped some Georgia sheriff’s deputies solve a string of burglaries.

Coweta County investigators tracked a series of discarded Milky Way wrappers to the home of one of the alleged offenders.

As a result, seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.

Most of the crimes took place within walking distance of the suspects’ homes.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies believe more arrests will follow.

