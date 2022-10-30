Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

Community conversation to discuss Amendment 2 and Personal Income Tax reductions
WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax and his opposition to Amendment Two.

He’ll also be stopping by WTAP around 2:30 P.M..

We’ll have more information on Monday.

