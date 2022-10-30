Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year.

Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away.

Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority.

“There is a lot of need in the area especially for the children so they stay warm but also for the adults that don’t have much or living on the streets to keep warm with,” Church Pastor Aaron Jones said.

They will also be hosting more events similar to this one with the upcoming holidays that WTAP will keep you updated on.

If you are seeking a coat you can call (740) 336-9046 to see if any coats are still remaining.

