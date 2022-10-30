Late local legend, Tom Eschbacher, has been honored in Marching Band Director’s Hall of Fame

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg South Principal and band director, Tom Eschbacher, has been inducted into the Marching band director Hall of Fame.

Eschbacher passed away eight years ago so his wife, Amy Eschbacher, accepted the award in his honor. She explained the Hall of Fame event in three words.

“Overwhelming, exciting and bittersweet,” Eschbacher said.

Up until this date Amy Eschbacher was worried that her husbands name and impact would be forgotten but thanks to this induction those worries have disappeared.

“You always worry that your loved ones are going to be forgotten so it made it clear to me that he is not forgotten,” Eschbacher said.

Tom Eschbacher is known for his impact on the community and anyone who supported him. His wife says that she believes this award would have become a community award.

“All I could think of was that Tom would be thinking that this is for the Southside community. They supported him in every aspect of his career, it was for his kids. He did everything for his kids,” Eschbacher said.

The legacy, impact and Eschbacher name will now be cemented into history forever.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.