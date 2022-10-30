Late local legend, Tom Eschbacher, has been honored in Marching Band Director’s Hall of Fame

Marching band directors HOF
Marching band directors HOF(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg South Principal and band director, Tom Eschbacher, has been inducted into the Marching band director Hall of Fame.

Eschbacher passed away eight years ago so his wife, Amy Eschbacher, accepted the award in his honor. She explained the Hall of Fame event in three words.

“Overwhelming, exciting and bittersweet,” Eschbacher said.

Up until this date Amy Eschbacher was worried that her husbands name and impact would be forgotten but thanks to this induction those worries have disappeared.

“You always worry that your loved ones are going to be forgotten so it made it clear to me that he is not forgotten,” Eschbacher said.

Tom Eschbacher is known for his impact on the community and anyone who supported him. His wife says that she believes this award would have become a community award.

“All I could think of was that Tom would be thinking that this is for the Southside community. They supported him in every aspect of his career, it was for his kids. He did everything for his kids,” Eschbacher said.

The legacy, impact and Eschbacher name will now be cemented into history forever.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
A local man ran into a woman's house with his car after pushing her to the ground then...
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
A Parkersburg man is one of two dead after a plane crashed in Marietta, Tuesday morning.
Lead Investigator of fatal plane crash says preliminary report still not ready
Scores and highlights from Week 11 of M.O.V. High School football
2022 Football Frenzy Week 11 Recap
160 Driving Academy
160 Driving Academy opens a school in Mineral Wells

Latest News

Parkersburg South High School Twirlers
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results
WVU Medicine hosts stroke awareness event
West Virginia University Medicine hosts stroke awareness event at Belpre Senior Citizens Center
MOV Model Railroad Club held a train show
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show
Drug take back event. Vienna PD
Vienna Police Department hosts drug take back event