Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday.

The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine.

There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout.

Club Treasurer Joshua Lee talks about what people were able to find at the event.

Lee said, “We have vendors that come in from all around the region. They bring their various train wears, engines, train cars, and even stuff to do the scenery on the layout. They are able to sell those items to members of the public.”

